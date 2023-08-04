SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite

SpaceX achieved another successful launch as it sent a 5-metric-ton Intelsat communications satellite into orbit on August 3. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1 a.m. EDT.

This mission was significant as it marked the sixth flight for the first-stage Falcon 9 booster. The booster had been previously used for missions such as Crew-5, GPS III-6, and CRS-28, among others.

After takeoff, multiple cameras captured key moments of the launch, including the booster landing and satellite deployment. The Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the Florida sky during its early morning departure.

Approximately eight minutes after launch, the first stage gently landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. This successful touchdown enables SpaceX to refurbish and reuse the booster for future missions. It was SpaceX’s 213th landing of an orbital-class rocket.

About 33 minutes after liftoff, the Intelsat communications satellite, named Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 and built by Maxar, was successfully deployed. The satellite will provide North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers.

Originally, Intelsat had planned to deploy the satellite using an Arianespace Ariane 6 rocket. However, delays in production led them to switch to SpaceX for the launch.

This successful mission further establishes SpaceX’s capability to launch and deploy commercial satellites into orbit. It underscores their commitment to reusable rocket technology, reducing the cost of space missions and increasing access to space for various industries.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and commercial spaceflight, with this launch being another milestone in their journey.