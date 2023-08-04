SpaceX Successfully Launches Galaxy 37 Communication Satellite for Intelsat

SpaceX has achieved another successful launch with the deployment of the Galaxy 37 communication satellite for Intelsat. The satellite was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. It will be raised to its operational orbit in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) over the next few months and is expected to become fully operational by late 2023.

The Galaxy 37 satellite serves as a replacement for Intelsat’s older satellites in GEO. It is specifically designed for C-band television broadcasting in North America. Built on the GEOStar-3 satellite Bus, the satellite is equipped with the IHI BT-4 propulsion module, which is also used on Cygnus and HTV, two resupply vehicles for the International Space Station. It features two deployable solar arrays and batteries with an estimated lifespan of 15 years.

To launch the Galaxy 37 satellite, SpaceX utilized their Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, a partially reusable two-stage medium-lift launch vehicle. The first stage of the Falcon 9 contains nine Merlin 1D+ sea-level engines ignited by triethylaluminum and triethylborane (TEA-TEB). Despite potentially losing an engine, the Falcon 9 can still successfully place the payload into orbit. The second stage of the Falcon 9 is expendable and houses a singular MVacD engine, capable of performing multiple burns for different orbits. The rocket’s fairing consists of two reusable halves.

For this mission, SpaceX used booster B1077-6, which had already completed five previous missions. The booster successfully landed on SpaceX’s drone ship, known as “Just Read The Instructions.”

Overall, the successful launch of the Galaxy 37 communication satellite reinforces SpaceX’s ability to deploy satellites and contribute to global connectivity expansion.