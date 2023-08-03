SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket with Intelsat Satellite

SpaceX achieved a successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday, carrying a single Intelsat satellite into space. The 229-foot rocket was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission was to place Intelsat’s Galaxy 37 communications satellite into geostationary orbit.

Approximately 30 minutes after liftoff, the Galaxy 37 satellite separated from the rocket and signal acquisition was confirmed by Intelsat at 1:37 a.m. EDT. Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras expressed satisfaction with the launch, stating that it marked the completion of their comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan initiated 10 months ago. The Galaxy satellites have been relied upon by North American customers for decades.

The launch had an 80% probability of success based on weather conditions. The booster, which had completed its sixth flight, successfully returned to Earth and was retrieved by SpaceX’s drone barge “Just Read The Instructions.” The fairing halves were expected to be retrieved using the drone ship “Bob,” with one having gone through eight flights and the other ten.

The Maxar-built Galaxy 37 satellite is scheduled to become operational later this year, positioned at 127 degrees west. It will provide C-band capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers, while its Ku-band will cater to mobility, network, and U.S. government customers.

This launch sets a new commercial satellite record for Intelsat, as it deployed its eighth geostationary satellite within a 10-month period. Intelsat is a global satellite services company headquartered in Luxembourg.