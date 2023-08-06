SpaceX Starlink Launch May be Affected by Poor Weather Conditions

Sunday night’s highly anticipated SpaceX launch of over 20 Starlink satellites faces potential delays due to poor weather conditions. The launch window is scheduled to open at 9 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force base.

In the event that the rocket cannot be launched at 9 p.m. ET, there will be four additional attempts between 9:50 p.m. ET and 12:22 a.m. ET on Monday. SpaceX has announced that if the launch is ultimately postponed, the next opportunity will be on Monday. Backup opportunities will be available throughout Monday evening, starting at 8:35 p.m. ET and ending at 11:57 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron has assigned a probability of weather constraints potentially impeding both the Sunday launch and Monday’s backup launch. There is a high likelihood of weather violations, especially during the early part of each launch window when thunderstorms and cloud cover are likely. However, the squadron expects thunderstorms to dissipate and cloud cover to diminish gradually as the window progresses.

The main weather concerns that may impact the launch are cumulus clouds, anvil clouds, and surface electric fields.

The Falcon 9 rocket assigned to this mission, with the first-stage booster identified as B1078, has successfully completed three previous missions. After stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink 6-8 mission aims to deploy an additional 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, joining the thousands that are already operational. These satellites, owned and operated by SpaceX, provide internet services to various parts of the world. Currently, there are 4,540 Starlink satellites in orbit, with 4,508 in working order and 3,814 operational, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The live stream of the launch can be viewed on YouTube due to the postponement.