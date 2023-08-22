Look Up! SpaceX Rocket to Fly Over Southern California Coast

A SpaceX rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, offering a dazzling spectacle for those who are willing to stay up late. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the launch was postponed due to concerns about the recovery of the rocket’s first-stage booster in the Pacific, which could have been affected by Hurricane Hilary.

The Falcon 9 rocket, making its 15th flight, is now set to take off after an 11:04 p.m. liftoff on Monday, soaring south along the Southern California coast. If the skies are clear, the rocket and its exhaust plume could be visible for hundreds of miles. The best views are typically seen during launches just after sunset and before sunrise, as the rocket reflects the sun’s rays against the darkened sky.

The main purpose of this mission is to deploy 21 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX’s Starlink network aims to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. The satellites, which are part of a larger constellation, can sometimes be seen as a train of lights in the night sky, especially during the first few minutes after sunset and before sunrise when they reflect direct sunlight.

The launch window for this mission extends from 11:54 p.m. to 2:26 a.m. PT, allowing several opportunities for viewing. To find the best upcoming viewing times and track the satellites, the FindStarlink tracker can be used.

As SpaceX continues to innovate and expand its space capabilities, these rocket launches serve as a reminder of the company’s progress and commitment to revolutionizing space exploration and communication.

Definitions:

– Rocket: A vehicle designed to travel through space, propelled by the expulsion of exhaust gases from one end.

– Falcon 9: A two-stage-to-orbit medium-lift launch vehicle designed and manufactured by SpaceX.

– Starlink: A satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide satellite Internet access on a global scale.

