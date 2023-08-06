The Impact of SpaceX Rocket Launches on Earth’s Atmosphere

Last month, a rocket launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California caught the attention of onlookers due to its apparent impact on Earth’s atmosphere. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket left a glowing exhaust plume visible from miles away, followed by a striking red shine in the sky captured by photographer Jeremy Perez.

The red light observed is a result of the rocket punching a hole in the ionosphere, a layer in Earth’s atmosphere that contains a high concentration of ions, electrons, and charged molecules. The ionosphere serves as the boundary between open space and the lower atmosphere. Different atmospheric gases cause various airglow colors, and the red glow occurs when exhaust gases from the rocket’s second stage cause the ionosphere to recombine quickly.

This phenomenon has been well-studied in the past. When rockets burn their engines 200 to 300 km above Earth’s surface, similar red glows have been observed. In 2017, a SpaceX rocket created a hole four times the size of California, and in 2022, another Falcon 9 rocket created a similar effect mistaken for northern lights.

By reviewing footage of the July 19 launch, Boston University space physicist Jeff Baumgardner determined that the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage engine was burning near the ionosphere’s F-region, suggesting the creation of an ionospheric “hole.” This event highlights the impact that rocket launches can have on Earth’s atmosphere.

The interaction between rocket exhaust gases and the ionosphere poses intriguing questions for researchers. By further studying these phenomena, scientists can gain a better understanding of the complex dynamics between space exploration and Earth’s atmospheric systems.