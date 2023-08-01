SpaceX Rocket Launch May Have Damaged Earth’s Ionosphere

A report suggests that the Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX on July 19 from California may have caused damage to the Earth’s ionosphere. The analysis conducted by Boston University space physicist Jeff Baumgardner indicates that the launch potentially created a hole in the ionosphere.

The ionosphere is a layer of electrically-charged plasma particles surrounding Earth at an altitude of 50 to 400 miles (80-650 km). It is a crucial region for global communications infrastructure as it allows signals to pass through. The ionosphere is relied upon by GPS satellites to transmit data.

The integrity of the ionosphere is of utmost importance as satellites often orbit within or above it. While the extent of the damage caused by the SpaceX rocket is still uncertain, there are concerns about potential disruptions to communications systems.

Further research is needed to determine the full impact of the rocket launch on the ionosphere and the potential consequences for satellite operations and global communications.