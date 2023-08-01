SpaceX Prevents Ukrainian Naval Drone Strike in Black Sea

Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly prevented Ukraine from carrying out a planned naval drone strike in the Black Sea by denying access to the Starlink satellite network. The Ukrainian military’s attempt to remotely control a drone with explosives targeting a Russian ship in occupied Crimea was unsuccessful due to Musk’s decision. Musk has previously expressed his opposition to using Starlink for offensive strikes.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, leader of Ukraine’s armed forces, voiced his concerns about Musk’s denial to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This was not the first time Ukraine faced restricted access to Starlink, hampering their operational capabilities. Approximately 20,000 Starlink terminals had been donated to Ukraine since the war began.

While Starlink has become crucial for Ukrainian military communications, its dependence on external circumstances and third parties poses significant risks. Musk’s unilateral control over Starlink raises concerns within Ukraine’s government.

The Starlink satellite network, operated by SpaceX, plays a crucial role in coordinating drone and artillery strikes, live video streaming, and gathering intelligence for the Ukrainian military. However, Musk’s reservations about offensive use have led him to restrict access to Starlink during the war. This includes decisions to block internet access, such as the attempted strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine has used sea drones in the past to target Russian sites, including the destruction of a portion of the Kerch bridge. Nevertheless, Musk’s control over Starlink, combined with public disputes with Kyiv officials, has created apprehension within Ukraine’s government.

The importance of the Starlink system for Ukraine’s defense and effective command of military groups cannot be overstated. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mr. Podolyak emphasized its significance in balancing Russian capabilities and ensuring the country’s defense, advancement, and survival.

Although the Pentagon has made a deal to purchase up to 500 Starlink terminals, concerns linger about Musk’s control over the system. Last year, Musk requested funding from the Pentagon for his internet service in Ukraine, as offering it for free was no longer sustainable. The estimated cost for a 12-month period was nearly $400 million.