SpaceX Moves Forward with Upgrades to Starship Rocket

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
SpaceX is making progress with its plans to upgrade the Starship rocket by implementing a new hot staging mechanism. This mechanism will allow for the separation of the second stage from the first stage Super Heavy rocket booster. The company has already begun testing the first-stage booster in preparation for the second orbital test flight.

A crucial component of this upgrade is the hot stage load head, which has been spotted at SpaceX’s production facilities in Texas. This load head is constructed using components from previous Super Heavy and upper-stage Starship rockets that were scrapped. Its purpose is to redirect the thrust of the second stage away from the top of the first stage during hot staging.

In order to ensure the success of the hot staging test, SpaceX has modified a decommissioned booster by cutting off the forward dome section and adding a vent on top. This vent will protect the top section of the rocket from damage caused by the thrust of the second stage. The vent ring will be securely fastened to the top of the Super Heavy booster using staging clamps.

To provide additional structural support, SpaceX will also incorporate another ring into the design. This load head will be connected to the second stage Starship using clamps that may have undergone testing in a previous interstage test conducted last year. The ultimate goal of this upgrade is to safeguard the Super Heavy booster and facilitate a successful stage separation.

Currently, the hot stage load head is undergoing ground testing to ensure its ability to withstand the forces encountered during stage separation. If these tests prove successful, SpaceX plans to integrate it with the rocket and proceed with the second orbital test flight.

Stay tuned for further updates on SpaceX’s progress with the Starship rocket upgrade and its aim to advance space exploration technology.

