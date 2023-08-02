SpaceX Plans Satellite Launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

SpaceX is preparing to launch a telecom satellite, Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4, into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window is set to open after midnight, with a two-hour window starting at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday. A backup opportunity is also available on Friday within the same timeframe.

Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet refresh plan aims to provide North American coverage for its customers, and this satellite launch is part of that initiative. This launch further solidifies SpaceX’s position as a dominant player in the space industry, as it represents the 39th launch from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but two of them conducted by SpaceX.

The weather conditions for the launch are favorable, with a 90% chance of good conditions forecasted by Space Launch Delta 45’s weather squadron. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the forecast still predicts an 85% chance of favorable conditions.

For this mission, SpaceX will be utilizing a reused first-stage booster, which will be making its sixth flight. The company is also planning to recover the booster by landing it on the droneship named “Just Read the Instructions”.

This launch comes after a busy week for SpaceX, which successfully conducted a Falcon 9 launch from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40, as well as a Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Looking ahead, the next launch from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for no earlier than August 21. This mission, known as Crew-7, will be a crewed launch and will require reconfiguration of the launch pad from its previous Falcon Heavy requirements.

With the addition of the Intelsat mission, SpaceX is on track to surpass its own record of 61 launches in 2022. The launch marks the company’s 251st successful orbital launch since the debut of the Falcon 1 rocket in 2008.