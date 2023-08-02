SpaceX Set for Early Morning Launch of Intelsat G-37 Satellite

SpaceX is preparing for an early morning launch of the Intelsat G-37 telecommunications satellite. The Falcon 9 rocket will take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40, propelling the satellite into orbit. The launch window is scheduled to open at 12:15 a.m. ET and last for two hours.

According to SpaceX, the 45th Weather Squadron has predicted a 90% chance of favorable liftoff conditions, with the only concerns being the anvil cloud and cumulus cloud rules. In case of a delay, the backup launch attempt will be made on Friday, August 4, at the same time.

The first-stage booster for this mission, known as B1077, has already been used in five previous missions. After launch, it is planned to return and land on the droneship called Just Read the Instructions, which will be positioned in the Atlantic.

The Intelsat G-37 satellite is designed for geosynchronous transfer orbit and will provide internet and TV communications. Its C-band payload will enhance capacity for North American television media and telecommunication network customers. This launch is part of Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet refresh plan.

SpaceX’s live launch of the Intelsat G-37 satellite demonstrates their ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries in the field of telecommunications and space exploration.