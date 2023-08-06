SpaceX Set to Launch 22 More Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is preparing for another milestone in its ambitious Starlink project. On August 6th, the company has scheduled a launch at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time to deploy 22 new V2 mini Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch will take place at Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission will utilize SpaceX’s reliable Falcon 9 rocket, specifically Booster 1078. This rocket has been in service since its debut in March 2023 and has successfully completed missions for NASA and other communication satellites. After the deployment of the Starlink satellites, Booster 1078 is expected to land on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Bahamas.

However, the weather conditions may pose a challenge to the scheduled launch. The 45th Weather Squadron has predicted a 70% chance of unfavorable weather at the launch time. SpaceX has made alternative launch windows available in case they are needed.

Despite potential delays, SpaceX continues to demonstrate a rapid pace of satellite launches. A successful launch will increase the total number of Starlink satellites to 4,903, bringing the company closer to its goal of establishing a comprehensive satellite internet network. This achievement showcases SpaceX’s resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles.