SpaceX to Launch Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

SpaceX is gearing up for a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where they will deploy the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite. This launch is part of Intelsat’s plan to update their Galaxy fleet and will provide coverage for their North American customers.

The launch window is scheduled to open after midnight, with a two-hour window available at 12:15 a.m. A backup opportunity is also in place for the same window on Friday. According to the weather forecast, there is a 90% chance of favorable conditions, which decreases to 85% in case of a 24-hour delay.

This upcoming mission will be the 39th launch to take place from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but two of them being conducted by SpaceX. In the previous week, SpaceX accomplished a successful Falcon 9 launch from SLC 40 and a Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center within a 23-hour timeframe.

Looking ahead, Kennedy Space Center is preparing for its next launch, which is currently scheduled for no earlier than August 21st. This mission, known as Crew-7, will be followed by the reconfiguration of the pad for future crewed launches. Earlier this year, Crew-6 in March and the Axiom Space Ax-2 mission in May were the two crewed flights that utilized SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

When including launches from California, the Intelsat flight will be SpaceX’s 52nd orbital launch of the year. The company is on track to surpass their record of 61 launches set in 2022. Additionally, this upcoming mission will mark SpaceX’s 251st successful orbital launch since their first Falcon 1 launch back in 2008.