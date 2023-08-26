Astronauts from Four Nations Prepare to Launch on SpaceX Mission to International Space Station

Four astronauts from different nations and space agencies are gearing up to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, known as Crew-7, is expected to last over six months. The crew will travel in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance capsule and will be supervised jointly by NASA and SpaceX.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 3:27 a.m. ET on Saturday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The weather forecast indicates a 95% chance of clear conditions for liftoff. However, the launch was rescheduled from Friday morning to allow engineers more time to ensure the spacecraft’s life support systems are secure.

The Crew-7 crew consists of NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, who will be the mission commander; Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency; Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA); and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos. They will join the seven astronauts already onboard the ISS.

After liftoff, the Crew Dragon capsule will detach from the Falcon 9 rocket and begin its journey to the space station. It will carefully navigate through orbit for over 24 hours before docking with the ISS on Sunday at around 8:39 a.m. ET.

This mission marks the eighth collaboration between NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program. The Crew-7 crew is the most internationally diverse SpaceX crew assembled to date. Each astronaut’s space suit patch carries the flag of their respective nations to symbolize unity and cooperation.

During their stay on the ISS, the Crew-7 astronauts will conduct various experiments, including studying the potential risk of bacteria and fungi dispersion from human-led space missions. They will also investigate how sleeping in microgravity affects brain waves and explore ways to improve water recycling in space.

Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, who has a background in aerospace engineering, military service, and combat missions, expressed her pride in being part of the diverse crew. She believes that working together and cooperating is the essence of the International Space Station.

