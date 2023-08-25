SpaceX and NASA Missions to International Space Station Delayed

The highly anticipated SpaceX and NASA mission to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station has been postponed. The exact reason for the delay is unclear, but SpaceX announced that the liftoff time has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 26 at 3:27 a.m. ET.

Both the spacecraft and the crew are in good health and ready for the mission. According to NASA spokesperson Rob Navias, the delay is to provide additional time for the completion of some administrative tasks. The US Space Force has forecasted a 95% chance of favorable weather conditions for the Saturday launch.

The Crew-7 mission includes astronauts representing four nations and space agencies: NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos.

Once they arrive at the space station, the Crew-7 astronauts will join the seven astronauts who are already onboard. They will be taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts who have been on the space station since March.

This mission will be the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program, which aims to safely transport astronauts to and from the space station. The program has been ongoing since SpaceX’s historic first crewed mission in 2020.

Sources:

– CNN