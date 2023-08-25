SpaceX and NASA Delay International Space Station Mission

Late Thursday night, SpaceX and NASA announced the delay of a mission to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The reason for the delay was not immediately clear. The launch, originally scheduled for Friday at 3:50 a.m. ET, has been rescheduled for Saturday at 3:27 a.m.

SpaceX stated on social media that the delay would allow teams additional time to complete and discuss analysis, but assured that the vehicles remained healthy and the crew was ready to fly. The US Space Force, responsible for overseeing rocket launches, has projected a 95% chance of favorable weather for the Saturday liftoff.

The mission, called Crew-7, includes astronauts from four different nations and space agencies: NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, representing the European Space Agency; Andreas Mogensen from Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos. Once they arrive at the ISS, they will join the seven astronauts already on board.

The Crew-7 astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the station since March. This mission is part of NASA’s commercial crew program, which partners with SpaceX to transport astronauts to the ISS. It will be the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX since the program’s inception in 2020.

