SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite to Support 5G Networks

SpaceX successfully launched an Intelsat communications satellite on Thursday as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) initiative to meet the increasing demand for transmission space for 5G cellular networks. The Falcon 9 rocket, with 1.7 million pounds of thrust, took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, lighting up the night sky.

The rocket’s first stage, which had already completed five previous flights, propelled the vehicle out of the lower atmosphere and successfully returned for a landing on a dedicated droneship. In the meantime, the second stage continued its journey into space, igniting its engine twice to reach the planned elliptical orbit.

Approximately 32 minutes after liftoff, the Intelsat’s Galaxy 37 spacecraft was released independently. Weighing 5 tons, the satellite will be positioned in a circular orbit 22,300 miles above the equator at 127 degrees west longitude. Its main purpose is to provide C-band broadcast services throughout North America. Moreover, it will host a Ku-band payload owned jointly by Intelsat and JSAT International, a subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

Intelsat is updating its Galaxy satellite fleet to free up frequencies for the emerging 5G cellular networks in compliance with FCC regulations. Bruno Fromont, Intelsat’s chief technology officer, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s completion, highlighting the hard work of the engineers involved. He stated, “It brings to closure a comprehensive refresh of our Galaxy fleet over the United States… It has been a massive sprint for the engineers, who have been working to complete the launch of eight satellites in the span of 10 months. Nobody else has done that in the history of the industry. So it’s a really nice achievement.”