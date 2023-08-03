SpaceX Successfully Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite in Support of 5G Initiative

SpaceX achieved a successful launch of an Intelsat communications satellite as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s efforts to allocate more transmission space for 5G cellular networks. The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where the Falcon 9 rocket deployed with a thrust of 1.7 million pounds.

The first stage of the rocket, which was on its sixth flight, propelled the vehicle out of the lower atmosphere before landing on a droneship. Meanwhile, the second stage carried on, utilizing its engine to reach the desired elliptical orbit for satellite deployment. Approximately 32 minutes after liftoff, the Intelsat Galaxy 37 spacecraft was successfully released into orbit.

Upon reaching its designated orbit at 22,300 miles above the equator and positioned at 127 degrees west longitude, the 5-ton relay station will deliver C-band broadcast service across North America. Additionally, the satellite carries a Ku-band payload that is jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, a subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

This launch is part of Intelsat’s broader efforts to upgrade its Galaxy satellite fleet, which primarily serves C-band television relay services in North America and the eastern Pacific. The company is responding to FCC regulations that require freeing up frequencies for the implementation of 5G networks. Notably, Intelsat has completed a remarkable achievement of launching eight satellites within a span of ten months, showcasing its dedication to enhancing its fleet-wide capabilities.