SpaceX Launches Intelsat Satellite to Clear Frequencies for 5G Networks

SpaceX successfully launched an Intelsat communications satellite on Thursday to help make way for the deployment of 5G cellular networks. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, illuminating the sky with its powerful thrust. The first stage of the rocket, on its sixth flight, propelled the vehicle out of the lower atmosphere and then safely landed on a droneship.

The second stage of the rocket continued its journey to space and ignited its engine twice to reach the planned elliptical deploy orbit. After 32 minutes, the Intelsat Galaxy 37 spacecraft was released into space. Weighing 5 tons, the satellite will be maneuvered into a circular orbit 22,300 miles above the equator, specifically at 127 degrees west longitude. Once in position, it will provide C-band broadcast service across North America and also host a jointly owned Ku-band payload for Intelsat and JSAT International.

This launch is a part of Intelsat’s efforts to modernize its Galaxy satellite fleet, which primarily supports C-band television relay services in North America and the eastern Pacific. The goal is to comply with the Federal Communications Commission’s mandate to clear frequencies for use by emerging 5G networks.

Intelsat’s Chief Technology Officer, Bruno Fromont, stated that this launch signifies the completion of a comprehensive refresh of their Galaxy fleet over the United States. Their engineering team has achieved the remarkable feat of launching eight satellites in just 10 months, a record within the industry.

SpaceX’s successful launch not only contributes to the expansion of 5G networks but also supports the growth of satellite communication services.