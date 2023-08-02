SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket for Geostationary-bound Mission

SpaceX has achieved a successful launch of its first Falcon 9 rocket for the month of August. This also marks the tenth geostationary-bound mission of 2023. The B1077 core, a veteran in SpaceX’s fleet, was chosen for this mission. It had previously launched the Dragon Endurance and Crew-5 team to the International Space Station in October last year. The liftoff took place from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The payload onboard the Falcon 9 rocket is Intelsat’s Galaxy-37 C-band communications satellite. The satellite was built by Maxar on the SSL-1300 bus and was originally planned to be launched with Europe’s Ariane 5. However, it was rebooked onto SpaceX for this mission. The purpose of Galaxy-37 is to replace the aging Galaxy-13 satellite at 127 degrees West longitude.

This launch marks the fifth time a Galaxy satellite has been launched on a Falcon 9 rocket within a year. Prior to this, the Galaxy 33/34 twins and Galaxy 31/32 missions were successfully completed. These satellites were commissioned by Maxar Technologies under a directive from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reallocate C-band spectrum for 5G wireless services.

The new Galaxy-37 satellite has a payload power of up to 12 kilowatts and features 70 transponders. It weighs approximately 12,000 pounds. Its main functions will include television media broadcasting, telecommunications services, and a Japan-licensed Ku-band payload called Horizon-4.

The booster B1077, used for this launch, has an impressive track record. It has completed six missions in the past, which include transporting Crew-5, Starlink satellites, a GPS payload, Inmarsat 6-F2, and a Cargo Dragon to the International Space Station. Notably, it set a record with a turnaround time of only nine hours and ten minutes between two Falcon 9 flights.

The launch window for this mission opened at 12:15 a.m. EDT and had a backup opportunity the next day. The weather conditions were favorable, with a 90% probability of acceptable conditions.