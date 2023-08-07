SpaceX Successfully Launches 22 New Starlink Satellites

SpaceX has recently launched 22 new Starlink satellites into space, marking yet another successful mission for the company. What makes this launch particularly noteworthy is the use of a recycled first stage booster, which has already been employed in previous missions. This achievement demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to cost-effective space exploration and further expands the Starlink network, an integral part of the company’s satellite internet development.

Apple Loses Trillion-Dollar Crown

Apple, once the first company to reach a market value of $3 trillion, has now lost this title. After a 4.8 percent drop in share prices, the company’s market capitalization stands at approximately $2.85 trillion. This decline corresponds to a loss of over $160 billion in market value. The decrease is primarily attributed to disappointing sales and an outlook of continued decline in the near future.

Import Restrictions for Computers, Laptops, and Tablets

In a surprising move, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification restricting the import of computers, laptops, tablets, and other IT items. This decision comes as tariffs have been decreasing and these products were previously freely importable. The aim of this restriction is to limit the import of complete, ready-to-use electronic devices.

India’s Real Estate Sector Seeks Rate Cut

India’s struggling real estate sector urgently requires a rate cut to boost sales. The sentiment of consumers strongly influences property purchases, and a positive sentiment often results in increased sales. Implementing a rate cut would significantly stimulate demand and provide a much-needed boost to the sector.

Possible Spin-Off of M&M’s EV Business

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is currently considering the option of spinning off its electric vehicle (EV) business within the next 5-7 years. Although not confirmed, this potential spin-off demonstrates M&M’s willingness to explore various strategies to maximize the potential of its EV business.

Review of Honda Elevate and Odysse Hawk Plus Electric Scooters

The Honda Elevate and Odysse Hawk Plus electric scooters have recently undergone thorough reviews. The Honda Elevate impresses with its powerful petrol engine, exceptional power and torque output, and efficient manual transmission gearbox. On the other hand, the Odysse Hawk Plus electric scooter provides a smooth driving experience.

India-China Border Talks to Resume

India and China are slated to resume border talks in the near future and have made progress on resolving key tension points. The Indian government is actively strengthening its border infrastructure to bolster its position. Following last year’s clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, tensions between the two countries have been high.

Discover Hidden Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

Escape the hustle and bustle of Delhi with a visit to the hidden weekend getaways nearby. These enchanting destinations offer serene natural environments and provide an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Additionally, Kerala is highly recommended as a destination in August, offering picturesque landscapes and vibrant cultural experiences.