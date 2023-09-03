SpaceX Falcon 9 Set to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch, known as Starlink 6-12, will carry a batch of 21 Starlink internet satellites. The liftoff is tentatively scheduled for 7:25 p.m. EDT, with a launch window extending until 11:05 p.m. EDT. In case of any issues, there are five additional launch opportunities available.

The weather forecast for the launch is favorable, with a 90% chance of suitable conditions throughout the launch window. However, there is a slight concern regarding low-topped cumulus clouds near the launch pad. If all goes as planned, this will be the 46th launch this year from the Space Coast and the 62nd mission launched by SpaceX in 2021.

The Falcon 9 rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. The first stage booster, measuring 130 feet, will attempt a landing on a drone ship approximately eight minutes after liftoff.

The next launch from Florida’s Space Coast will be a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The mission, a joint effort between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office, will carry secretive payloads to geostationary orbit. The launch date for this mission has not yet been determined.

Upcoming Starlink missions are expected to be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, although specific dates have not yet been announced. Stay tuned for the latest updates on launch schedules.

