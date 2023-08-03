News in 90 Seconds: Local News Highlights

In today’s news, SpaceX has successfully launched their Falcon 9 rocket, continuing their efforts in revolutionizing space exploration. The rocket delivered multiple satellites into orbit and safely returned to Earth, marking another milestone for the private aerospace company.

Unfortunately, a local incident resulted in a teenager being shot. Law enforcement is currently investigating the details of the incident and working diligently to gather information. Our thoughts go out to the victim and their family during this difficult time.

Additionally, an international flight had to be diverted to a different airport due to technical issues. Passengers were safely evacuated, and the airline is actively working on resolving the problem to ensure everyone reaches their destination as quickly as possible.

Please note that this article has been summarized, removing the original sources of information, quotes, and contact information.