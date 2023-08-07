SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying 22 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday evening. The rocket carried a payload of 22 Starlink satellites, which were placed in low Earth orbit. These satellites will join the existing constellation of Starlink satellites, enabling the provision of high-speed and low-latency internet services worldwide.

This launch marked SpaceX’s 53rd launch of the year and the 252nd to date. The first stage booster, on its fourth mission, successfully returned and landed on the drone ship “Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean. Both halves of the fairing used in the mission were flown for testing, with one completing its eighth mission and the other its tenth.

This launch follows SpaceX’s deployment of 22 Starlink satellites last month. Earlier this week, SpaceX also launched a single Intelsat satellite into space.

SpaceX continues to make progress in expanding its Starlink network and launching more satellites. With each successful launch, the company gets closer to its goal of providing global internet coverage.