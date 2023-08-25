SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Booster Completes Second Static Fire Test

SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Booster, known as Booster 9, has successfully completed its second static fire test. The test, which involved igniting the Booster’s Raptor engines while it was sitting on the orbital launch mount at SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas, lasted for approximately six seconds.

During a webcast of the test, SpaceX representatives confirmed that the burn went according to plan. However, they did not provide information about how many of the Booster’s engines engaged during the test.

This test is part of the preparations for the second-ever test flight of a fully stacked Starship. Booster 9 will be used in this mission, along with an upper-stage prototype called Ship 25. The first test launch of Starship, which took place on April 20 this year, experienced a failure when the two stages of the vehicle failed to separate as intended. SpaceX had to issue a self-destruct command to destroy Starship high above the Gulf of Mexico.

Following the failed launch, SpaceX made over 1,000 design changes to Starship. This included implementing a “hot staging” strategy, where the upper stage begins firing its engines before fully separating from the Super Heavy booster. To accommodate this change, SpaceX added a venting system and a heat shield to Booster 9 between the first and second static fires. Additionally, a water-deluge system was installed beneath the orbital launch mount to prevent damage to the pad.

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, expressed a desire for Booster 9 and Ship 25 to launch soon. However, the timeline for the next launch is dependent on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as they are still reviewing the mishap report filed by SpaceX regarding the first launch.

