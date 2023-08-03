SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Galaxy 37 Satellite for Intelsat

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the Galaxy 37 communications satellite for Intelsat in the early hours of Thursday. The liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 12:15 a.m. EDT. This will be the 52nd orbital launch for SpaceX this year, using the sixth flight for Falcon 9 booster 1077.

The Galaxy 37 satellite weighs five metric tonnes and is equipped with four deployable antenna reflectors for C-band and Ku-band transmissions. Its purpose is to provide television and telecommunication network services to both the U.S. Government and North America. The Ku-band payload, offering mobile communication services, is jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International. Maxar has built the spacecraft, which is the last in a series of satellites refreshing Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet.

The Falcon 9 upper stage will place the Galaxy 37 spacecraft into a supersynchronous transfer orbit, conserving fuel. The remaining propellant supplies will be used to reach the best possible orbit before releasing the satellite about 32 minutes after launch. The satellite is expected to enter service in early October, after about three weeks of maneuvering into a geostationary orbit around 35,500 kilometers above the equator. It is projected to remain operational for at least 18 years.

This launch marks another milestone for SpaceX, adding to their successful launches this year. It demonstrates the reliability and reusability of the Falcon 9 booster, which has been flown six times. The landing of the booster on the drone ship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ further showcases SpaceX’s capability to recover and reuse rockets, contributing to cost-effective space missions. With the deployment of the Galaxy 37 satellite, Intelsat aims to enhance television and telecommunication services in the U.S. and North America, while the satellite’s mobile communication services will benefit users in these regions.

Overall, the launch of the Galaxy 37 satellite is an important step in advancing space communication technology and expanding accessibility to reliable telecommunication services.