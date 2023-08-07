CityLife

SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites, Bringing Total to 5,000

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recently completed a successful launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, deploying 22 new Starlink internet satellites into orbit. This achievement marked the 40th launch of the year on the Space Coast, demonstrating the company’s remarkable progress and consistency in space launches.

Following liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth and performed a successful landing on a drone ship located in the Atlantic Ocean. This feat highlights SpaceX’s commitment to reusability and cost-effectiveness in space missions, as they continue to improve their technology and capabilities.

With this launch, SpaceX has now deployed approximately 5,000 Starlink internet satellites into space. These satellites play a significant role in providing internet connectivity to areas that currently lack sufficient options or are underserved. As a result, millions of customers around the world can benefit from improved connectivity and access to online services.

Looking ahead, SpaceX has already scheduled another mission, known as Starlink 6-9, on the Space Coast. This upcoming launch will involve another Falcon 9 rocket carrying additional Starlink satellites. Similar to previous missions, the rocket’s first stage will attempt a landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink project aims to expand and enhance internet accessibility globally. By constantly adding more satellites to its network, SpaceX is working towards achieving global coverage and bridging the digital divide. As a result, people in remote areas and underserved communities will have the opportunity to connect to the internet and enjoy the benefits it brings.

SpaceX’s relentless efforts in advancing their Starlink network demonstrate their commitment to revolutionizing the telecommunications industry and bringing affordable internet access to all corners of the globe.

