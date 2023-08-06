SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches Intelsat 40e Satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recently completed a successful launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket, standing at 229 feet tall, took off shortly after midnight on Friday, carrying the Intelsat 40e communications satellite.

Built by Maxar, the Intelsat 40e satellite will be positioned in geostationary orbit over 22,000 miles above Earth. Its main mission is to provide broadband internet signals to passengers on airplanes and cruise ships across North America. This will enhance connectivity and improve the overall travel experience for those onboard.

In addition to its communication capabilities, the satellite is equipped with NASA’s TEMPO air quality monitoring instrument. TEMPO will scan North America on an hourly basis, measuring pollutants in the atmosphere. This data will be vital for scientists studying pollution levels throughout the day and predicting air quality in cities. Unlike other similar instruments that provide only one observation per day, TEMPO will provide multiple air quality measurements each day.

The launch and deployment of the Intelsat 40e satellite and TEMPO instrument are significant milestones in advancing both air quality research and broadband internet services. With its ability to provide in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines, regional business jets, government customers, and cruise ships, the satellite will play a crucial role in enhancing communication services across North America.

Observations with TEMPO are scheduled to begin in October, allowing scientists to gather valuable data and insights into air pollution patterns. Overall, this successful launch sets the stage for further advancements in space-based communication and air quality monitoring.