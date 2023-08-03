SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket to Deploy Intelsat Communications Satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Standing at 230 feet, the rocket took off from Launch Complex 40 at 1 a.m. EDT. The mission was conducted for Intelsat, a Luxembourg-based operator, with the goal of deploying the Galaxy 37 satellite.

The Galaxy 37 satellite, built by Maxar, will provide television and communications services worldwide. Notably, the first stage of the rocket, having already flown six previous missions, achieved a successful landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

With this launch, SpaceX has completed its 37th mission from the Space Coast this year out of a total of 39. More launches are planned for August. Looking ahead, NASA’s next crewed mission to the International Space Station, Crew-7, is scheduled to launch later this month from Kennedy Space Center. The mission will carry four astronauts from different space agencies.

United Launch Alliance is also preparing for its second flight of the year. Using an Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41, the mission, known as NROL-107, is a national security mission for the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. It is planned for late August.

Furthermore, there are future plans for Falcon 9 launches from Cape Canaveral to deploy more SpaceX Starlink internet satellites. While specific dates have not been confirmed yet, updates can be found on floridatoday.com/launchschedule for the latest launch information.