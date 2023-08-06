SpaceX Conducts Successful Static Fire Test of Booster 9

SpaceX has successfully carried out a static fire test of Booster 9, following two previous tests of the water deluge system and a spin prime test. The rocket’s fueling process began early in the morning but encountered a minor issue during the chilling of the lines leading to the rocket. After necessary repairs were made, the rocket was fueled again.

During the test, all 33 Raptor engines were ignited, but four shut down earlier than anticipated. The planned duration of the test was five seconds, but it only lasted 2.74 seconds. Despite the shortened duration, the newly implemented water deluge system appeared to function effectively as it created a steam cloud, instead of the usual dust cloud formed after a static fire test.

Following the test, SpaceX will analyze the collected data and may consider replacing the engines that did not perform as expected. Another static fire test is expected to take place in the upcoming weeks.

For those interested, a video replay of the static fire test can be found on YouTube.