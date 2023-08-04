CityLife

The Power of AI Models

SpaceX Conducts Successful Spin Prime Test for Starship Super Heavy Booster

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
SpaceX has taken a significant step towards its second orbital test flight by successfully conducting a spin prime test for its Starship Super Heavy booster. This test involved the release of super cool propellants from the rocket’s engines without ignition, signifying an important milestone for SpaceX.

Lessons were learned from previous tests that resulted in a fireball at the base of the rocket, leading to improvements in the test process. The spin prime test is an essential part of the launch preparation process, followed by a static fire and wet dress rehearsal.

During the test, plumes of cold propellants were observed emanating from the rocket’s bottom, indicating the testing of multiple engines. SpaceX has focused on upgrading the Raptor engines used in the Starship vehicle, as they offer increased thrust, fuel efficiency, and cleaning capabilities compared to the Merlin engines used in the Falcon 9. The use of methane as fuel also reduces carbon buildup and simplifies maintenance.

In addition to engine upgrades, SpaceX is working on adding a hot staging ring to the top of the Super Heavy booster. This enhancement will protect the booster from exhaust plumes and forces generated by the second-stage engines during stage separation. Currently, a test article for the hot staging upgrade is under development.

Following the successful spin prime test, SpaceX will carry out further tests, including a static fire, to certify the system for launch. Additionally, an assessment with the FAA needs to be completed before the next launch of the world’s largest rocket.

SpaceX envisions multiple launches and missions using the Starship, including the establishment of fuel depots in orbit. With each successful test, the company moves closer to realizing its ambitious goals in space exploration and transportation.

By Gabriel Botha

