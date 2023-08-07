SpaceX Conducts Successful Engine Ignition Test for Starship Booster

SpaceX has successfully conducted an engine ignition test for its latest Starship booster at the Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The test, which lasted 2.74 seconds, saw four engines shutting down prematurely. A livestream of the test showcased the new water deluge system, which sprayed water upward from beneath the rocket’s launch mount.

This engine ignition test is an important milestone for SpaceX as it prepares for the next launch of its Starship rocket system. The previous test launch in April resulted in a failure to reach space, and the vehicle had to be intentionally destroyed.

The water deluge system is specifically designed to mitigate the powerful effects of engine ignition during launch. SpaceX’s Starship rocket features a massive Super Heavy booster with 33 Raptor engines that are meant to fire simultaneously. During the previous test flight, the ignition of 30 Raptor engines caused a “rock tornado” underneath the launchpad, causing damage to the pad and surrounding area.

To prevent a recurrence, SpaceX has installed steel plates beneath the launchpad to deflect the heat and forces produced by the engines. This recent engine ignition test was the first attempt to test the deluge system while igniting the engines.

While SpaceX has not immediately confirmed the success of the ignition test, reports suggest that the launchpad and vehicle appeared to be in good condition. The company has not yet announced a specific date for Starship’s second test flight, but CEO Elon Musk previously predicted that it would take place within six to eight weeks of the April launch.