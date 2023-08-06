SpaceX Prepares for Fastest Turnaround Ever with Starlink Satellite Launch

SpaceX is gearing up for an impressive rocket launch tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch will mark the company’s fastest turnaround time ever from a single launch pad. The mission involves a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites.

The liftoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., with backup options available throughout the night to ensure a successful launch. Although the weather conditions at the beginning of the launch window are only predicted to be 30% favorable, experts expect it to improve to 80% by the end of the window.

Interestingly, the first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket will be embarking on its fourth flight. Following the launch, it will attempt recovery on the droneship named “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic. Notably, this launch pad was last used for the Intelsat G-37 mission just a few days ago.

If all goes according to plan, tonight’s launch will set a remarkable new record for SpaceX. The company will achieve a turnaround time of only three days and 20 hours, surpassing their previous record of five days, three hours, and 38 minutes set back in February 2023.

This launch is particularly significant as it will be the 40th orbital launch from the Space Coast in 2023. Remarkably, SpaceX has conducted all but two of these launches. In fact, when including launches from California, this will be SpaceX’s 53rd orbital launch for the year, bringing them incredibly close to surpassing their record of 61 launches in 2022.