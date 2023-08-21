Space Travel Depletes Red Blood Cells and Bone, but Bone Marrow Fat May Come to the Rescue

A study of 14 astronauts has found that space travel depletes red blood cells and bone, but the body has the ability to replenish them with the help of fat stored in the bone marrow. This research, published in Nature Communications, has significant implications for both space health and health on Earth.

Senior study author Dr. Guy Trudel explained that astronauts had significantly less fat in their bone marrow about a month after returning to Earth. The study suggests that the body uses this fat to replace the lost red blood cells and rebuild bone that occurs during space travel.

Previous research by Dr. Trudel showed that astronauts’ bodies destroyed 54% more red blood cells during space travel, resulting in “space anemia.” The new study, part of the MARROW experiment, examined bone marrow health and blood production in space.

An MRI scan of the astronauts’ bone marrow before and after a six-month mission at the International Space Station revealed a 4.2% decrease in bone marrow fat about a month after returning to Earth. However, this fat gradually returned to normal levels and was associated with increased production of red blood cells and bone restoration.

Dr. Trudel believes that the depletion of bone marrow fat is due to the body using it as an energy source to fuel the production of red blood cells and bone. The study also suggests that younger astronauts may have a greater ability to utilize bone marrow fat for energy, and female astronauts experienced a greater increase in bone marrow fat than expected after a year.

This research is not only relevant to space travel but may also have implications for conditions on Earth, such as anemia, osteoporosis, metabolic syndrome, aging, and cancer, which are all associated with increases in bone marrow fat.

Understanding the mechanisms behind the depletion and replenishment of red blood cells and bone is crucial for the prevention and treatment of anemia, as well as for maintaining the health and performance of astronauts during space missions. Moreover, this research may provide valuable insights into improving the recovery of muscle and bone mass in patients with limited mobility on Earth.