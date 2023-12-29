Space Technology Startups to Launch Payloads on ISRO’s XpoSat Mission

In a major breakthrough, three space technology startups, Dhruva Space, Bellatrix Aerospace, and TM2Space, are set to launch their payloads on the upcoming Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) – C58 XPoSat Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on January 1, 2024. This mission will mark ISRO’s first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite mission.

The payloads will be carried by the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-3), with the launch scheduled for 9:10 am from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The XPoSat mission aims to assess the orientation of vibrations in light waves, providing valuable insights into the radiation mechanisms and geometry of celestial sources over its five-year lifespan.

Dhruva Space, headquartered in Hyderabad, will be showcasing its LEAPTD (Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Technologies Technology Demonstrator). This payload will demonstrate microsatellite subsystems, highlighting their capabilities in the field. On the other hand, Bellatrix Aerospace, based in Bengaluru, will launch two payloads – the Rudra 0.3 HPGP green monopropellant thruster and ARKA 200, another thruster variant. These payloads will serve as essential propulsion systems responsible for maintaining satellites in orbit throughout their operational lifespan.

Additionally, TM2Space from Bengaluru will deploy the Radiation Shielding Experiments Module, which will assess the effectiveness of tantalum coating in enhancing the longevity of CubeSats, a category of nanosatellites.

This significant development in the Indian space sector showcases the growing capabilities of indigenous startups in the field of space technology. The successful launch of these payloads will further enhance India’s standing in the global space community.

