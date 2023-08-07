Achieving Wireless Power Transfer in Space: SSPD-1 Prototype Successfully Transmits Power to Earth

A space solar power prototype known as SSPD-1 has achieved a major breakthrough by successfully demonstrating wireless power transfer in space and transmitting power to Earth. The prototype, incorporating the Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment (MAPLE), validates the feasibility of space solar power and its potential to provide abundant and reliable power globally without the need for ground-based transmission infrastructure.

MAPLE, a crucial experiment within SSPD-1, comprises a collection of flexible lightweight microwave power transmitters powered by custom electronic chips. Through constructive and destructive interference, the transmitter array can manipulate the focus and direction of energy transmission without any mechanical components. Precise timing-control elements enable dynamic power concentration at desired locations.

The MAPLE system features two separate receiver arrays that convert the transmitted energy into direct current (DC) electricity. In a significant achievement, the energy was successfully transmitted and detected on Earth, demonstrating the viability of wireless energy transfer over space distances. The experiment also provided valuable insights to engineers, allowing them to evaluate the performance of individual components within the system.

Space solar power has enormous potential as it can harness the virtually limitless solar energy available in outer space. It has the capacity to produce eight times more power than traditional solar panels on Earth’s surface. Caltech envisions a constellation of sail-like solar panels that unfurl in orbit, facilitated by flexible power transmission arrays. This technology has the potential to democratize energy access by delivering power to remote regions and areas lacking reliable power infrastructure.

With the successful achievement of wireless power transfer in space, the SSPD-1 prototype marks a significant step towards realizing the potential of space solar power. The ongoing advancements and lessons learned from this experiment pave the way for further exploration and development of this promising technology.