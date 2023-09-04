The Impact of Blue Light on Sleep and Circadian Rhythm in Space

Blue light emitted from electronic devices, including smartphones, has been found to have a detrimental effect on sleep and the circadian rhythm. The European Space Agency (ESA) has highlighted the importance of avoiding exposure to blue light before bedtime due to its impact on the body’s natural response to daylight changes, also known as the Circadian rhythm.

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is currently conducting sleep research on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a mission called Huginn. This mission aims to gain a better understanding of how Circadian light and sleep are affected in space. Astronauts on the ISS experience full rotations around the Earth every 90 minutes, resulting in 16 sunsets and sunrises each day. This unusual routine can make it challenging for astronauts to establish a natural daily rhythm.

To address this issue, the ISS follows Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to maintain a consistent schedule. Additionally, astronauts adhere to regular wake-up and bedtime routines. These measures help astronauts establish a sense of routine and maintain their Circadian rhythm despite the unique conditions in space.

The impact of blue light on sleep and Circadian rhythm is not only relevant in space but also in our daily lives on Earth. The prevalence of electronic devices and artificial lighting has made it increasingly difficult for individuals to maintain a healthy sleep-wake cycle. Exposure to blue light before bedtime can lead to difficulties falling asleep and disrupted sleep patterns.

In conclusion, the harmful effects of blue light on sleep and the Circadian rhythm have prompted the ESA to highlight its importance in both space and everyday life. Further research and understanding of how blue light impacts our sleep patterns are essential in order to develop strategies for maintaining healthy sleep habits.

