Private Spacecraft Carrying UK-Built Instrument Heads to Moon

A private spacecraft, the Peregrine Mission One (PM1), developed by US company Astrobiotic, is on its way to the moon. This mission is significant as it will be the first private probe to land on the lunar surface and one of the first US moon landings since Apollo 17 over 50 years ago. Onboard the spacecraft is the Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), an instrument built by UK scientists from The Open University and the Science Technology Facilities Council (STFC) RAL Space. The PITMS will analyze the thin lunar atmosphere and study the movement of water on the moon. Recent missions have revealed the presence of water on the moon, contrary to previous belief that it was dry. Understanding the lunar water cycle is crucial for future exploration and establishing sustainable human presence on the moon. Water is an essential resource for drinking, as well as supporting various industrial processes. The PITMS will measure the composition and density of the lunar exosphere to deduce the processes at play on the moon and other similar planetary bodies.

