Space Plasmatics: Tackling Space Debris and Improving Satellite Propulsion

Space Plasmatics, a space tech startup, is working towards developing plasma thrusters to address the growing problem of space debris and enhance satellite propulsion. With approximately 14,000 new satellites projected to be launched by the end of this decade, space debris has become a significant concern. In response, the United States has implemented new regulations specifying that satellites must be capable of maneuvering out of the way five years after completing their missions.

Space Plasmatics aims to offer an alternative to traditional chemical propulsion by developing plasma thrusters. These thrusters utilize ionized gas in an electric field and can draw power from the solar cells already present on satellites, making them a viable option for improving satellite propulsion. Furthermore, high-powered versions of these thrusters have the potential to be used in manned spacecraft missions to the Moon and Mars.

Founded by Igal Kronhaus, a former Technion professor, Space Plasmatics seeks to address the space junk problem and enhance satellite propulsion. The company is currently focused on scaling up its plasma thruster technology and has recently partnered with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to develop thrusters for their satellites. Kronhaus is confident in meeting IAI’s requirements, and envisions the company becoming a paying customer.

While there are other competitors in the space propulsion market, Space Plasmatics stands out by offering high thrust and fuel efficiency. The company aims to enhance the performance of Hall engines at lower power levels. Anticipated to have a working version of its product ready by Q2 2025, Space Plasmatics is poised to make a significant impact in the space technology industry.