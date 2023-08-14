The Ancient Star Cluster NGC 6652: A Stellar Marvel

NGC 6652 is a globular cluster located 30,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. This star-studded cluster, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, is home to some of the oldest stars in our galaxy, estimated to be 13.6 billion years old.

Globular clusters are dense groups of ancient stars, typically between 10 billion and 13 billion years old. They provide valuable insights into the early stages of galaxies and the universe itself. Approximately 150 of these clusters have been discovered in the halo of our Milky Way.

According to a recent study in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, globular clusters may have formed a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, around supermassive stars that had a short lifespan. This suggests that NGC 6652 and other clusters like it originated during the early stages of the universe.

The mesmerizing image of NGC 6652 reveals countless pale blue stars, with redder stars in the foreground. The dense core of the cluster is due to the intense gravitational attraction among its stars.

This stunning image was created by two teams of scientists who combined their data from separate cameras on the Hubble Space Telescope. One team focused on studying the age of globular clusters in the Milky Way, while the other aimed to analyze the composition of stars within clusters, including NGC 6652.

To observe globular clusters like NGC 6652, the best viewing opportunities are from the Southern Hemisphere or during the months of June and July in the Northern Hemisphere when the center of the Milky Way is visible. While these clusters are a delight to observe through a small telescope, their positioning above the horizon makes them less visible from certain locations.

