The Space Industry’s Significant Growth in 2022

The space industry experienced substantial growth in 2022, with a total value of $536.6 billion, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The commercial sector dominated the space economy, contributing 78% of the total value, amounting to $427.6 billion. Additionally, international defense spending accounted for 45% of government space budgets.

The communications sector played a vital role in driving this growth, with the highest growth rate in the industry. The demand for satellite broadband services propelled the sector’s value to $28 billion, a 17% increase compared to the previous year. Moreover, there was a remarkable surge in satellite manufacturing for the commercial sector, with a 35% increase in satellites launched into orbit.

Furthermore, government spending on space programs was a key factor contributing to the industry’s growth. Governments worldwide allocated an additional $9 billion towards space endeavors, resulting in defense spending reaching 45% of their budgets in 2022. Notably, the United States increased its budgets for civil and military space programs, totaling $69.5 billion, constituting nearly 60% of the global government space expenditures.

Over the last decade, the global space economy has witnessed significant growth, accumulating an additional $260 billion, representing a 91% increase. The Space Foundation conducted a comprehensive study, analyzing the spending patterns of 51 governments worldwide, and evaluating 11 subsectors within the commercial space industry to determine the global value of the space economy.

Looking ahead, the space economy holds a positive outlook. The Space Foundation predicts continued growth, projecting the industry to approach the $800 billion mark within the next five years. Furthermore, space launch activity in 2023 is anticipated to surpass the record set in 2022.

For more details on this subject, you can access the full report at www.thespacereport.org.