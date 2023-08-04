The Space Force Releases New Operations Doctrine

The Space Force has unveiled its new “operations” doctrine, outlining its roles and missions within the Joint Force in both peacetime and war. This doctrine focuses on the protection and defense of US space assets, as well as enhancing terrestrial forces and their capabilities through the use of combat power.

The document, titled “Space Doctrine Publication (SDP) 3-0, Operations,” serves as guidance and best practices for joint force commanders in gaining advantages in the space domain. It establishes foundational principles, concepts, and terms for conducting space operations.

This publication is part of the Space Force’s ongoing efforts to revamp US military space doctrine in response to the rapidly evolving and increasingly complex space environment. It builds upon the previous release of the Space Capstone Publication: Spacepower in 2020, which recognized space as a separate warfighting domain.

The new doctrine highlights the Space Force’s role in shaping the operational environment, preventing conflict, and prevailing in combat. It emphasizes the importance of promoting security and stability, deterring adversaries, and fostering relationships with allies, partners, and commercial entities. In the event of deterrence failure, the Space Force is ready to deliver space combat power to ensure US success in conflict.

Aligned with joint force operations principles, the doctrine expands the definition of “space superiority” to include not only protecting US space systems but also denying opponents freedom of action in space. It maps space activities to the 12 principles of military operations.

Overall, this doctrine acts as a roadmap for how the Space Force will employ spacepower to support the joint force across the conflict spectrum, from competition to hot war. It establishes the framework for the Space Force’s unique missions and contributes to the development of a comprehensive military space doctrine.