SFL-Built GHGSat Satellites Exceed Design Capacity and Extend Operational Life

Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) has announced that the GHGSat greenhouse gas monitoring microsatellites, developed by SFL, have achieved sustained detection and measurement of methane emissions at double the design capacity. Under contract to GHGSat, SFL built nine operational 15-kilogram GHGSat spacecraft on its low-cost, high-performance NEMO microsatellite bus.

Additionally, the GHGSat-D demonstration satellite, CLAIRE, developed by SFL and launched in 2016, has exceeded its operational design life by over two years. The eight commercial satellites, GHGSat-C1-C8, launched individually and in clusters since 2020, are in excellent health.

GHGSat is a Montreal-based company and world leader in detecting and measuring greenhouse gas emissions from industrial sources on Earth’s surface from space. Their monitoring services are provided commercially to industries such as oil and gas, power generation, mining, waste management, and agriculture.

Stephane Germain, President of GHGSat, expressed that the SFL-built satellites have exceeded expectations in terms of technological performance. Each satellite now makes twice as many emission measurements per day as originally planned, enabling them to push their monitoring capability further.

SFL Director, Dr. Robert E. Zee, stated that SFL is proud to play a significant role in GHGSat’s global success by developing their core satellite assets. SFL has a reputation for building affordable small satellites that outperform operational specifications and outlast their design lives.

SFL, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will showcase the GHGSat and other programs at the World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) conference in Paris. SFL was chosen by GHGSat to develop the CLAIRE demonstration mission due to their expertise in implementing advanced attitude control and stability technologies.

Attitude control is one of several technological factors contributing to the better-than-anticipated collection capacity of the GHGSat microsatellites. SFL incorporates robust design margins into every satellite, including onboard power systems, data storage, and downlink capacities, resulting in better operations and longer missions in orbit.

SFL has a 25-year heritage with numerous operational successes and currently has 26 satellites under development or awaiting launch. They offer a complete suite of nano-, micro-, and small satellites for various mission types, including Earth observation, atmospheric monitoring, communication, and scientific research.

Sources: Space Flight Laboratory (www.utias-sfl.net)