Solestial to Provide Solar Arrays for Atomos Space’s Space Tugs

Solar energy startup Solestial has announced its plans to supply solar arrays for space tugs developed by Denver startup Atomos Space. Solestial’s technology has been chosen by Atomos due to its excellent performance and affordability.

Atomos co-founder and CEO Vanessa Clark expressed that Solestial’s solution offers the best performance in terms of “kilowatts of output per kilogram of array.” They can achieve 20 kilowatts of solar arrays weighing less than 100 kilograms. This feature is crucial for Atomos’ orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) as they require large solar arrays to efficiently move satellites between various orbits.

To ensure the reliability of Solestial’s solar panels, they have undergone stress testing on the ground and have been tested by multiple customers during on-orbit demonstrations. The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission has also validated Solestial’s claim that its silicon solar cells can effectively withstand radiation damage under sunlight at high temperatures.

This contract with Atomos is significant for Solestial as it serves as validation for their technological advancements. In 2022, the company secured $10 million in investments, while Atomos raised $5 million in the same year. Both companies have previously participated in the 2019 Techstars accelerator program.

Solestial’s primary aim is to supply solar panels for spacecraft and space-based infrastructure. The deployment of their technology is expected to open up new possibilities for space missions and offer various benefits to their customers.