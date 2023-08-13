The Space Coast: Upcoming Launches in 2023 and 2024

The Space Coast in Florida is gearing up for an exciting lineup of launches in the coming years. In 2022, the region saw a record-breaking 57 launches from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Looking ahead, there are several launches planned for 2023 and 2024.

Starting with August 2023, SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-9 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The payload for this mission will be 22 V2 mini Starlink satellites. Additionally, SpaceX has a Crew-7 mission planned, which will see a Falcon 9 rocket launching the Crew Dragon Endurance from Kennedy Space Center. This mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will be the seventh operational mission by SpaceX.

In August, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will have its second launch of 2023. The Atlas V rocket will carry the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 for the National Reconnaissance Office and Space Force. This classified mission aims to improve space domain awareness and provide intelligence data for national security.

Moving to September, ULA has another launch planned, this time with Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites. Originally intended to fly on ULA’s first Vulcan Centaur rocket, the two test satellites have been switched to an Atlas V rocket.

In October, SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. This mission will send NASA’s Psyche probe into space on a mission to study the asteroid Psyche, which is a nickel-iron core asteroid that orbits the sun beyond Mars.

Looking ahead to 2024, Axiom Space has been awarded the right to fly Axiom-3. This commercial flight will bring four crew members for a short stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

These are just a few of the planned launches for the Space Coast. Keep an eye out for more exciting missions and updates from this space hub.