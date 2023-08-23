Roscosmos Progress 85 Capsule Launches to Deliver Supplies to International Space Station

The Roscosmos Progress 85 cargo craft was successfully launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, according to footage from NASA TV. The spacecraft, also known as the Soyuz Capsule, will spend two days orbiting the Earth before docking at the International Space Station (ISS) on August 25.

Once the capsule reaches the ISS, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will open Progress 85’s hatches and begin unloading approximately three tons of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and other necessities. This delivery is crucial for the crew members currently residing on the space station, as it will replenish their resources and allow for further scientific experiments and research.

Simultaneously, a second launch will take place from Florida on Friday to transport four new crew members to the ISS. This will ensure that the station remains adequately staffed and able to continue its operations seamlessly.

The International Space Station serves as a vital hub for scientific and technological advancements in space exploration. It allows researchers to study various aspects of life in space and conduct experiments that provide valuable insights into the effects of long-duration space travel on the human body. The regular supply shipments enable the crew members to carry out their duties and maintain a comfortable living environment onboard.

This successful launch highlights the collaborative efforts between the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, and NASA in maintaining the operations of the ISS. The ongoing partnership between the two organizations ensures the continued success of human space exploration and demonstrates the global commitment to understanding and exploring the mysteries of our universe.

