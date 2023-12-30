New Upgrade to South Korea’s KSTAR Fusion Device Brings Exciting Possibilities for Nuclear Fusion

South Korea’s KSTAR superconducting fusion device, also known as the artificial sun, has undergone significant upgrades that will enable it to operate for longer durations. The Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE) recently announced the successful installation of a new tungsten divertor on the KSTAR magnetic fusion device. This upgrade allows the device to sustain high-temperature plasma at temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius for an impressive 30 seconds.

The enhanced capabilities of the KSTAR device hold immense potential for advancing research on commercializing nuclear fusion as a sustainable energy source. KFE believes that these developments could yield groundbreaking results and play a vital role in accelerating the progress of nuclear fusion energy, particularly in collaboration with the ITER program.

ITER, a project focused on constructing a much larger magnetic fusion reactor in France, stands to benefit from the implementation of the tungsten divertor on KSTAR. Dr. Suk Jae Yoo, the President of KFE, emphasized that operating KSTAR at higher temperatures with the new divertor will generate crucial data for the ITER initiative.

A divertor is a critical component responsible for managing the exhaust of waste gas and impurities from the reactor, while also withstanding extreme surface heat loads. Previously, KSTAR operated with a carbon divertor, which had lower heat resistance compared to the current tungsten divertor.

The development of the tungsten divertor commenced in 2018, with the completion of the first prototype in 2021, followed by the installation in September 2022. The utilization of tungsten brings notable benefits, as it possesses a high melting point and improved heat resistance compared to carbon.

Looking ahead, KFE has set ambitious goals for the KSTAR device. With the newly upgraded divertor, they aim to achieve high-performance plasma operation for an impressive duration of 300 seconds by the end of 2026.

FAQs

What is the KSTAR fusion device?

The KSTAR fusion device, developed by the Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE), is a superconducting device known as the artificial sun. It aims to harness the power of fusion reactions to generate clean and abundant energy.

What are divertors in fusion devices?

Divertors are crucial components in fusion devices that manage the exhaust of waste gas and impurities from the reactor. They also endure high surface heat loads, making them integral to the operation and safety of fusion systems.

What are the advantages of the new tungsten divertor?

The newly installed tungsten divertor in the KSTAR fusion device offers improved heat resistance, thanks to tungsten’s high melting point and low sputtering characteristics. These enhancements contribute to the device’s ability to sustain high-temperature plasma for longer durations, opening up exciting possibilities for nuclear fusion research.

