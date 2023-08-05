South Korean Smartphone Users under 30 Shifting from Android to iPhones

According to a recent study, there has been a significant shift in preference among South Korean smartphone users under the age of 30 from Android devices to iPhones. Previously, it was common for young adults in South Korea to favor local brands like Samsung and LG, with 85% of users in this age group owning Android phones as their first smartphones. Samsung held a market share of around 63% in the country in the last quarter of 2021.

However, the study conducted by Counterpoint Research indicates a growing trend of younger smartphone owners choosing iPhones. The study revealed that approximately 53% of those under 30 now own an iPhone, while only 8% of iPhone users have switched to Android.

The primary reasons cited for the switch from Android to iPhone were performance and brand image. Respondents mentioned that the iPhone’s camera quality, in particular, played a significant role in their decision. Apple’s investment in imaging technology and seamless hardware-software integration have contributed to customers’ satisfaction with the iPhone’s camera capabilities.

In addition to these factors, Apple conducted a marketing campaign called “Shot on iPhone” in the South Korean market. This campaign showcased the impressive camera performance of the iPhone through collaborations with Korean girl group NewJeans and director Park Chan-wook. Notably, Chan-wook had previously shot a film entirely on an iPhone 4 in 2011, establishing a strategic partnership with iPhone carrier KT Corp. His most recent film, shot on an iPhone 13 Pro, further highlights the capabilities of Apple’s camera technology.

The study’s findings indicate a significant shift in preference among young South Korean smartphone users, with more of them now opting for iPhones over Android devices. The iPhone’s performance, camera capabilities, and Apple’s brand image have all played a role in this changing trend.