South Korean Semiconductor Firms Express Interest in Investing in India

South Korean semiconductor companies have shown interest in investing in India, although they have some concerns about infrastructure. Lee Young-Ho, chief trade representative at the New Delhi office of the Korea International Trade Association, revealed that the stability of electricity supply and the quality of roads are areas where South Korean firms have reservations.

However, Lee remains optimistic about progress in India’s semiconductor industry, as there is growing interest from South Korean companies. He also mentioned that South Korean firms are eager to assist India with infrastructure development, particularly in roads and deep-water ports.

Lee emphasized that safety is a top concern for South Korean companies when it comes to building facilities and factories in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. They require top-notch infrastructure and safety regulations throughout the setup and operation process.

Many South Korean companies are contemplating shifting their production lines from China and Southeast Asia to India. For instance, Samsung has plans for expansion in Noida, India, while Yeongwon Trade has already moved its factories from Bangladesh to Telangana. The New Delhi office of the Korea International Trade Association has received several inquiries from South Korean companies interested in establishing subsidiaries in India.

Leading South Korean carmakers, such as Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solutions, are also interested in investing in India’s electric battery sector. India’s recent discovery of lithium in Kashmir has further attracted their interest. While India currently lacks battery factories, it is expected that as the world moves away from petrol and diesel vehicles, India will need to establish its own battery manufacturing plants.

In addition to the semiconductor and electric battery sectors, South Korean firms are also keen on investing in India’s gaming industry, medical and bio-health startups, as well as providing capital goods, roads, and ports through their infrastructure divisions. Potential investors include companies like Krafton, Hyundai, and Samsung Construction.

To attract more South Korean firms, India could consider implementing policy changes that promote ease of doing business. This could be achieved through bilateral free trade agreements and incentives for specific industries.