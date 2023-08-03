The Formation of a Committee to Verify Claims of Room Temperature Superconductor

The Korean Society of Superconductivity and Cryogenics, a group of South Korean experts, has announced the formation of a committee to verify recent claims of a room temperature superconductor. The claims were made by the Quantum Energy Research Centre, whose researchers presented their findings on a website before formal publication.

In a statement, the group addressed the controversy surrounding the results and expressed concerns about claims that have not undergone peer review. Based on the available data, the experts maintain that the materials presented cannot be classified as room temperature superconductors at this stage.

Superconductors, substances that have no electrical resistance, are highly valued for their ability to transmit electrical currents without energy loss. However, current superconducting materials only exhibit these properties under extreme temperatures and pressures, making them impractical for widespread use.

To validate the findings, organizations such as Seoul National University, Sungkyunkwan University, and Pohang University of Science and Technology will verify the samples provided by the Quantum Energy Research Centre. Additionally, member organizations are conducting their own research for verification.

While the researchers responsible for the claim have not commented on the announcement, the disclosure has already influenced the stock markets in the U.S., China, and South Korea. Investors have taken early positions despite skepticism from some scientists. A surge in Chinese superconductor-related stocks was witnessed after a video replicating the experiment was published by a Chinese university.

In conclusion, the establishment of a verification committee by South Korean experts aims to address the controversy and determine the authenticity of the claims made regarding the discovery of a room temperature superconductor.